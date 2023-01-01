Students at Good Shepherd Catholic School, in St. Johnsbury, held a Christmas Concert at St. John’s Church during the holiday season, with the entire student body participating, including grades Preschool through Grade 8. The evening started with the beginner band and chorus; then the angels came to start the Christmas story. (Courtesy photos)

