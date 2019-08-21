Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury recently announced that it will be partnering with the Fairbanks Museum to provide high-quality science instruction for the fifth- through eighth-grade students for the upcoming school year.
Museum science educator, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, will be teaching the students, both at the museum and at school, as well as leading several field trips during the year. He will also be providing professional development to the classroom teacher to further advance the program. Students will be attending classes at the museum on a regular basis, providing unprecedented access to their many resources.
