ST. JOHNSBURY — Students at the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury made over 50 St. Patrick’s Day cards for residents at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab on March 17. Students in grades 1-8 colored shamrocks, “pots of gold at the end of the rainbow,” and prayers in honor of St. Patrick, as well as many wishes for good health and happiness.
Activities Director at the Rehab, River Stern-Carney, was all smiles when she received the handmade cards from Fr. Lance Harlow, pastor at Corpus Christi in St. Johnsbury and 5/6 Grade Religion teacher at Good Shepherd. She stated, “We are extremely grateful for the school to reach out to us!”
As everyone knows, COVID restrictions at nursing homes with regulations concerning visitors isolated residents from family and friends. Now that those restrictions have been reduced (except for the masks), there is hope for renewed contact with the community.
Melissa Taylor, GSCS art director and 1/2 Grade teacher said, “the students love working on community service projects to make people’s lives better.”
Community involvement is one of Good Shepherd’s core values. This academic year the school is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its foundation with a variety of activities. A closer connection with the St. J Health and Rehab is one of Fr. Harlow’s priorities. The school already contributes art work and cards to the Canterbury Inn, which is located just across the street from the school.
Third- and fourth-grade teacher, Liz Heath shares her students’ joy, saying, “The kids put much more effort into making the cards when they heard that they were going to the nursing home. They were so excited!”
As the saying goes, “Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day!” Whether it’s wearing green clothes or drinking green beverages, it’s the hope of Good Shepherd students that their cards and messages brought some smiles to the faces of nursing home residents at St. J Health and Rehab and their staff.
