ST. JOHNSBURY — Students at the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury made over 50 St. Patrick’s Day cards for residents at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab on March 17. Students in grades 1-8 colored shamrocks, “pots of gold at the end of the rainbow,” and prayers in honor of St. Patrick, as well as many wishes for good health and happiness.

Activities Director at the Rehab, River Stern-Carney, was all smiles when she received the handmade cards from Fr. Lance Harlow, pastor at Corpus Christi in St. Johnsbury and 5/6 Grade Religion teacher at Good Shepherd. She stated, “We are extremely grateful for the school to reach out to us!”

