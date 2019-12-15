All Vermont Cities and Towns: The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV) is now accepting applications for its in-demand Winter Weekends. Motivated Vermont high school students are welcome to dive deep into advanced study in any of 10 different topics, all while having fun and meeting new and like-minded peers. Applications are considered on a rolling basis. Spots can fill quickly, so students are encouraged to apply early at www.giv.org/apply.
These two-day residential learn-a-thons let students delve into advanced study in areas beyond the offerings of many high schools. They will take place at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt. Feb. 7-9, and Feb. 21-23. Each program starts Friday evening and concludes Sunday afternoon. A wide array of topic choices spans Writing & Film; Dancemaking; Entrepreneurial Leadership; Social Psychology; Solo Singers’ Masterclass; The Art of Cartooning, Microcontrollers; Neuroscience; Astrophotography; and Space Mission Design. Course descriptions are visible at www.giv.org/winter.
