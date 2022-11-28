Grace Bosco Receives UVM Outstanding Educator Award
Grace Bosco, at left, is shown with St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell. (Photo by Steve Legge)

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Grace Bosco has been recognized as a recipient of the 2022 University of Vermont Outstanding Educator Award. As a Special Educator, Reading and Writing Specialist, and Orton-Gillingham instructor, Grace has demonstrated a strong work ethic and an ongoing commitment to doing what’s best for the students. Grace is a valued and respected member of the SJA Special Services Department.

Grace has been part of every initiative the special services department has taken on over the last four years. This includes piloting a yearlong model to restructure the Individual Studies (IS) program, attending multiple data team meetings, researching software systems, and providing support to colleagues.

