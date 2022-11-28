Grace Bosco Receives UVM Outstanding Educator Award

St. Johnsbury Academy’s Grace Bosco has been recognized as a recipient of the 2022 University of Vermont Outstanding Educator Award. As a Special Educator, Reading and Writing Specialist, and Orton-Gillingham instructor, Grace has demonstrated a strong work ethic and an ongoing commitment to doing what’s best for the students. Grace is a valued and respected member of the SJA Special Services Department.
Grace has been part of every initiative the special services department has taken on over the last four years. This includes piloting a yearlong model to restructure the Individual Studies (IS) program, attending multiple data team meetings, researching software systems, and providing support to colleagues.
Now in her 10th year as a faculty member at St. Johnsbury Academy, Grace obtained her licensure as a Reading and Writing Specialist and took extensive graduate-level training to become an Orton-Gillingham Instructor specializing in working with children with Dyslexia. This work has strengthened the special services department and provided a much-needed service for students.
Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell says, “It was a joy to see Grace be honored in the ceremony at UVM, among a cohort of educators who are helping all of us to address this moment, when students need us so much and in so many different ways.”
Dr. Mathew G. Forest, Director of Special Services, says, “Mrs. Bosco represents the best of all of us, she is a talented, driven, dedicated educator who always strives to do what’s best for students. She is deserving of this recognition. Mrs. Bosco’s work with students and her commitment to her craft has made the Special Services Department and St. Johnsbury Academy a better place.”
The University of Vermont Outstanding Educator Award is now in its 42nd year. Each year, the College of Education and Social Services (CESS) at the University of Vermont, together with Vermont supervisory unions and school districts, the Vermont Agency of Education, and the Vermont NEA, join in honoring the accomplishments of our state’s outstanding educators.
