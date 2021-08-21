Grace Castle, of Derby, has been named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y. Grace is studying Theatre and Performance. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester grade point average of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.
