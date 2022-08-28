Grace Phelps, of Haverhill, N.H., has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement for the 2021-2022 school year at Smith College in Northampton, Mass. The dean’s list recognizes those students with grade point averages in the top 25 percent of the student body at Smith. Grace graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and is majoring in Neuroscience, with a minor in Psychology. She is the daughter of Johnna Herrick-Phelps and the late Loren Phelps of Haverhill.

