GRADUATING WITH HONORS

David Lemay, of Littleton, N.H., graduated with honors from Bethlehem Christian School in Bethlehem, N.H. His grade point average was over 96 percent for his four years of high school. He plans to attend the University of New Hampshire in the fall and study Mathematics.
