In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the following graduation letters have been sent to the students and families in the elementary schools in School Administrative Unit 58 in New Hampshire: Stratford Public School, Groveton Elementary School and Stark Village School. The letters highlight the events to take place in celebration of the graduation of students in grades 5, 6 and 8.
Stratford Public School
To the SPS Families and 8th Grade Students;
As we approach the end of our school year, I first want to thank you for all that you have done to help us as we worked to provide effective remote learning for our students. We are truly fortunate to have such a supportive community and hard-working students. While this year is ending differently than in years past, our goal is to continue our tradition of having a school-wide celebration and recognizing our eighth-grade students that are moving on to Groveton High School. We have been in constant consideration of how to look for ways to celebrate our students’ and your childrens’ accomplishments at the culmination of this year. We have considered all factors and taken guidance from the Department of Health and CDC as well as the New Hampshire Department of Education, the SAU and the School Board.
As families have planned in advance for our celebration to be on June 15, we will continue to keep that as our day to celebrate. Teachers and administration will be producing a video for all that will include our normal class awards and some words from our teachers and principal. While we cannot do this in person, we hope that having this will help to remember this special occasion. On the afternoon of June 15, from 1-3 p.m., we would like to invite our 8th-grade students and their parents to drive up to the back of the school, to the MPR doors, as was done during remote learning handouts. One vehicle at a time, staff will approach and hand a certificate of promotion to your 8th-grade student. Staff will offer a few words and this will also be recorded on video so that you may have a video memory of the occasion. In accordance with CDC guidelines, all staff will be wearing appropriate mask and gloves and will maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
If you have any questions about the end of year celebration, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly at the school. We look forward to celebrating with you, and to seeing the faces of our 8th graders as we wish them well on their future endeavors at the high school level. We miss you all and wish you the best.
Submitted by Principal Jason R. Hook
Groveton Elementary School
To all 5th Graders & Families:
We have been in constant consideration of how to look for ways to celebrate our students’ and your childrens’ accomplishments at the culmination of this year. After much deliberation and consideration of a number of factors under the guidance from the Department of Health and CDC, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Education, Groveton Elementary School will be holding a “drive up” style celebration for our 5th graders transitioning from Groveton Elementary School to Groveton Middle School. This event will be held on Friday, June 5th, from 1-3 pm; Mrs. Brown, Mrs. Ladd, Dr. Cadarette, and I (Principal Peel) will be at the GES bus drop off, outside the school, to congratulate our 5th graders!
Families will drive up to the bus drop off where they will be approached by the homeroom teacher and myself. Through the vehicle window, students will be handed a “SWAG BAG” of gifts from Groveton Elementary School. All staff will be wearing a mask and gloves, as recommended by the CDC. The vehicle will then drive off and the next vehicle in line may drive up.
Personal belongings in classrooms such as writing folders and auction items purchased at Mrs. Ladd’s end of year auction will also be delivered to students at this time. If any of the items do not fit through the car window, the driver will be asked to open the trunk from inside the vehicle. School staff will put items in the trunk and close it. If the driver must get out of the vehicle to open the trunk, school staff must keep a safe distance of 6 feet from the driver at all times. Once the trunk is opened and the driver returns to the vehicle, school staff will place items in the trunk and close it.
In each student’s “SWAG BAG” will be a Groveton Middle School t-shirt and a medallion. We would ask parents to take a video of their 5th grader wearing the GMS t-shirt and medallion stating what he/she looks forward to in middle school. Please share this video with Mrs. Brown by June 8th (k_brown@sau58.org) as Mrs. Brown will be creating a class video of the celebration to share with all families.
I appreciate all that our families have done to support our On the Go Learning (OGL) through COVID-19. While I am saddened to not be holding this 5th grade celebration in Ryan Memorial Gymnasium, I am excited to see all our 5th graders and congratulate them on their transition to Groveton Middle School. It is out of love and safety for all our GES families that we offer this alternative celebration. Stay Healthy. Stay Safe.
Submitted by Principal Patricia S. Peel
Stark Village School
Dear 6th Graders & Families,
We have been in constant consideration of how to look for ways to celebrate our students’ and your childrens’ accomplishments at the culmination of this year. As you are aware, we have been functioning under the Governor’s stay at home order since March, specifically for remote learning which was extended through the summer. After much deliberation and consideration of a number of factors under the guidance from the Department of Health and CDC, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Education, we have decided to hold a live 6th grade graduation via Google Meet on June 8th, at 6 p.m. There will be more details to follow as the event comes closer, but we wanted to let families be aware as soon as possible.
Although we understand that this is not what we are accustomed to, we believe that by having a virtual graduation, we will be able to hold on to some of our most cherished traditions. A virtual graduation will also allow extended family members and/or friends to join us for this joyous occasion. Unfortunately, however, due to extenuating circumstances, we are asking that graduation not be recorded and shared.
I appreciate all that our families have done to support our On the Go Learning (OGL) through COVID-19. While I am saddened to not be holding this year’s 6th grade celebration in the Stark Church, I am excited to see all our 6th graders during our Google Meet Graduation and congratulate them on their transition to Groveton Middle School. It is out of love and safety for all our SVS families that we offer this alternative celebration.
Stay Healthy. Stay Safe.
Submitted by Kelly Jewell, Lead Teacher
