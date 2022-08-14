Grandparents Celebrate Five 2022 High School Grads
Melody Twombly and Luke Comeau, of Lyndonville, recently announced the spring 2022 high school graduations of five of their grandchildren. Nadine graduated June 8 from Winston Churchill School in Potomac, Md., and her brother, Benjamin, graduated June 16 from Katherine Thomas School in Rockville, Md. They are the children of Sean and Stacey Twombly of Potomac. Sean is a 1989 graduate of Lyndon Institute, and a 1993 graduate of Syracuse University. Other graduating grandchildren include triplets, Ethan, Nolan and Parker, graduating June 17 from Freedom High School in South Riding, Va. They are the sons of Kevin and Heather Twombly of South Riding. Kevin is a 1992 graduate of Lyndon Institute, and a 1996 graduate of the University of Vermont. The late Elwin Twombly, a former teacher at Lyndon Institute, was the grandfather of all the graduates. All five grandchildren plan to attend college this fall. Shown above are, front row from left, Ethan, Parker and Nolan; back row, Benjamin, grandparents Melody and Luke, and Nadine. (Courtesy photo)

