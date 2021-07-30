Granite State College honored more than 500 graduates from its undergraduate and master’s degree programs on June 27, 2021. Members of the Class of 2020 also participated in the commencement ceremony and celebrate their achievements. Area graduates include:
• Elizabeth Andross, of Franconia, N.H., awarded, magna cum laude, a bachelor of science degree in Allied Health Leadership.
• Emalie Colborn, of Lancaster, N.H., awarded, magna cum laude, a bachelor of science degree in Business Management.
• Tanya Dumont, of Stewartstown, N.H., awarded, with honors, an associate in science degree in Early Childhood Education.
• Bethany Jesseman, of Whitefield N.H., awarded, with honors, an associate in science degree in Early Childhood Education.
• Brandi Lambert, of Colebrook N.H., awarded, summa cum laude, a bachelor of science degree in Psychology.
• Erica Smith, of Bethlehem N.H., awarded, magna cum laude, a bachelor of arts degree in Individualized Studies.
• Amelia Tyler, of Lancaster, N.H., awarded, with honors, an associate in science degree in Early Childhood Education.
• Elizabeth Vance, of Piermont, N.H., awarded, summa cum laude, a bachelor of science degree in Nursing.
• Kory Cantin, of Lunenburg, Vt., awarded, magna cum laude, a bachelor of science degree in Business Management.
• Tabitha Pena, of Bradford, Vt., awarded, magna cum laude, a bachelor of science degree in Nursing.
