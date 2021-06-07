Green Mountain Farm-to-School is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at a, first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:
• June 23 through Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lunch: Wednesdays, Barton Public Library, 100 Church St.; Thursdays, Newport, Gardner Park, 155 Gardner Park Rd.; Fridays, Brownington, Old Stone House, 109 Old Stone House Rd., OSHM Grammar School.
There will also be grab free breakfast bag to go at each site.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
For more information, call (802) 334-2044.
