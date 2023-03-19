GROVETON, NH — Groveton Elementary School is in its seventh year of implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). PBIS is an evidence-based, three-tiered proactive approach to improve student outcomes by supporting students with positive preventative behavior rather than punishment.

GES focuses on Eagle Pride, which stands for be safe, be kind and be respectful. To encourage Eagle Pride throughout the building, a school store has been implemented. Students can earn gold coins for showing Eagle Pride throughout the building.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.