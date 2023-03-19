GROVETON, NH — Groveton Elementary School is in its seventh year of implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS). PBIS is an evidence-based, three-tiered proactive approach to improve student outcomes by supporting students with positive preventative behavior rather than punishment.
GES focuses on Eagle Pride, which stands for be safe, be kind and be respectful. To encourage Eagle Pride throughout the building, a school store has been implemented. Students can earn gold coins for showing Eagle Pride throughout the building.
Students then are able to cash their coins in for rewards at the school store, which includes stickers, pencils, fidgets, water bottles, etc. Classes can also decide to collect their coins as a class to earn bigger rewards, such as a pizza party.
The school store will be run by the GES Student Leadership Team. This program not only focuses on the positives, but also builds everyday life skills. Students will need to use math to keep track of the amount of coins earned and spent, and practice social skills used for purchasing items at a store and running a store effectively.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.