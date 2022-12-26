GROVETON, NH — Students in Groveton High School’s Small Business Management class recently welcomed business owner and friend, Sensei Greg Williams, of Kaze Dojo in Lancaster, N.H., to speak to the class about how he became a business owner in the North Country.
Williams told the students about his past, which caught their attention immediately. He grew up in New York in a “not so nice” neighborhood and went off to college, but wasn’t completely sure if that was the route he wanted to take. He took some time off from his classes, taking the very small amount of money he had at the time and headed to New Zealand. It was there where he found himself — hiking, working and making friends.
Williams told the students how he came to find himself taking martial arts lessons, specifically Jiu Jitsu. Through a span of years, he continued to train in Jiu Jitsu and eventually earned his black belt, and later became a Sensei. He first opened up his Dojo in a small rented-out space in Whitefield, N.H. At that time, he was told he was “crazy” and that “there was no way a dojo would last up here, especially in Whitefield!”
Kaze Dojo did make it in Whitefield, and it has been a booming business, so much so that Williams had to move to a larger space. It was then that he took his business to Lisbon, N.H. at the Evergreen Sports Complex where he taught several classes, from the Pee Wee level up through to the adult classes. After several successful years in Lisbon, Williams moved his business to its current location in Lancaster.
Williams has mentored several North Country kids, families and adults. Cardio, Jiu Jitsu, MMA/boxing and self defense are all classes that have been offered throughout the years at all of his locations.
Williams’ words of advice to the GHS students was to “Never give up! Life happens, but we must continue to move forward and better ourselves. Believe in yourself!”
Williams’ lesson to the students has resonated with them and they are still talking about him. They appreciate the time Sensei Williams took out of his busy schedule to speak with them at GHS.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.