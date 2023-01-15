GROVETON, NH — A group of students from Groveton High School’s Civics & Government classes had the special opportunity to attend Gov. Chris Sununu’s Inauguration Ceremony at the New Hampshire State House on Jan. 5th. These students are wrapping up their semester-long course that taught them the rights and responsibilities of citizens, the founding principles of our government, and how different levels of government operate. Attending the inauguration was a perfect culminating event for students to witness civics in action.

Rep. Troy Merner and Executive Council Member Joseph Kenney both made a point to greet the students in their seats and thank them for being there. NH Rep. Mike Moffett, an alumnus of GHS, also greeted the students from his alma mater and was thrilled to see Groveton students at the event.

