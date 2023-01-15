Students representing Groveton High School’s Civics & Government classes had the opportunity to attend the Inauguration of New Hampshire's Gov. Chris Sununu. They are shown with Sununu and his wife, Valerie. (Courtesy photo)
Rep. Mike Moffett, center, an alumnus of Groveton High School, greets GHS Social Studies teacher, Mallory Langkau, at left, and student Gavin Cloutier, during the Inauguration of New Hampshire's Gov. Chris Sununu. (Courtesy photo)
GROVETON, NH — A group of students from Groveton High School’s Civics & Government classes had the special opportunity to attend Gov. Chris Sununu’s Inauguration Ceremony at the New Hampshire State House on Jan. 5th. These students are wrapping up their semester-long course that taught them the rights and responsibilities of citizens, the founding principles of our government, and how different levels of government operate. Attending the inauguration was a perfect culminating event for students to witness civics in action.
Rep. Troy Merner and Executive Council Member Joseph Kenney both made a point to greet the students in their seats and thank them for being there. NH Rep. Mike Moffett, an alumnus of GHS, also greeted the students from his alma mater and was thrilled to see Groveton students at the event.
Gov. Sununu and his Executive Council were sworn into office, followed by Sununu’s inaugural address. In his speech, he welcomed Mallory Langkau and her Civics & Government students. “It felt really good to have the governor, representatives, and the audience recognize us for being there!” said sophomore Sam Kennett.
After the ceremony, students were greeted by Gov. Sununu and his wife, Valerie, for photos.
Social Studies teacher, Mallory Langkau said, “What a valuable experience for my students to visit the state house as guests of the governor and watch part of the government process in person. They were able to shake hands and take photos with Chris and Valerie Sununu. That is something they will never forget. I am so honored that we were invited!”
The York Foundation funded the coach bus transportation for the trip, and the Lancaster Rotary Club paid for the students to go out for lunch after the event.
