GROVETON, NH — Groveton High School students traveled to the nation’s capital May 21-23 to attend the Mikva Challenge National Youth Summit. The event brought together 100 high school students from around the country to discuss various issues that matter to them, such as the environment, safety, mental health, education and human rights.

Of the six New Hampshire students chosen for this opportunity, two of them represented GHS; Bree Pinette, a sophomore, and Marik Mulcahy, a junior. Both students focused on the issue of safety. They learned about the issue and discussed it with other students, as well as civic partners.

