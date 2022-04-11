GROVETON, NH — Students in the business classes at Groveton High School have engaged with business partners over the past few weeks, with plans for more opportunities in the near future with Rotobec and Job Corps. Wanda Dami is busy scheduling speakers to share the richness of their careers with her students — potential workers.
On March 25, Melissa Files, CFEI community engagement specialist for Service Credit Union, met virtually with both of Dami’s Personal Finance classes. Students have been learning about financial institutions and the differences between a credit union and a bank, as well as what accounts reap the best benefits and returns. Files’ presentation was prepared with fun and educational information that supported what the students have already learned in class. She reiterated the importance of saving money and how to go about being successful at doing so.
Creating specific and manageable goals will aid in the process of saving money, whether it be for a small purchase, or a long-term goal such as retirement. Several students shared that they already have savings accounts, and some have their own checking account as well.
They talked with Files about 401K (retirement) plans, as well as 529 (educational) plans for college savings. Her presentation was well received by students. One of the comments as the students exited the class was how they liked the “dollar bill” trivia and how there are so many things on a dollar bill that no one even pays attention to. Files went the extra mile to engage the students and offered up goodies such as candy, chapsticks and fuzzy pens to give out while she was asking the students fun financial questions.
On March 29, Daniel Khuu, of Khuu Perception, visited GHS to make a presentation to the seventh-period computer applications class. Khuu, a 2016 graduate of White Mountains Regional High School, is 23-years old and a self-proclaimed business owner who lives in Whitefield, N.H. Khuu’s message to the students was to “stay motivated and figure things out for yourself.” He said he became interested in videography and photography when he was a teenager and used to make skateboarding videos for his Youtube3 channel, using only the camera on his phone.
During COVID, he decided to start up his business with an upgraded camera and the hope that someone would give him the chance of “doing” their wedding. Khuu’s first wedding was done for free just so he could get the experience of becoming a good videographer. He has since grown and upgraded his equipment.
Khuu spoke to the students candidly, telling them they don’t have to start out with expensive computer systems and camera equipment; rather they just have to have the drive and motivation to succeed and to have fun with what they are doing. He shared that using humor to get your point across is a great way to communicate with your friends and customers.
While visiting the class, Khuu watched several promotional videos that the students had worked on in Dami’s Computer Applications classes. These videos were approximately 30-seconds long and highlighted what was important to each student in the class. He gave feedback to the students and was excited to show them a few of the videos he has worked on, as well as his company website. All students were given a business card, and were encouraged to call him at any time if they had any more questions.
‘Dami said, “Upon exiting the classroom, students were buzzing with excitement about how ‘cool’ he is, and how they’d love to get into that field of work as well.” Many also stated that if they ever get married, they’d want Daniel to “do” their wedding! Room 202 looks forward to more visitors in the coming weeks.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna Cadarette said, “These are excellent examples of the partnerships we want to grow with our communities. Prior to the pandemic all of our schools received the New Hampshire Partners in Education Gold Circle Award for business partnerships and Blue Ribbon Award for volunteers. We are eager to welcome parents, community members, and business people back into our schools to help enrich the learning and support the many educational experiences we offer. It has been our goal to connect students with the community so that we can establish extended learning opportunities, internships and externships that will mold future employees who want to stay and be part of our lovely towns.”
