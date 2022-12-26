Groveton High School Students Get A Glimpse Of The Finance World at Passumpsic Bank

Wanda Dami and her Personal Finance Class students at Groveton High School recently traveled to the Passumpsic Bank in Groveton, N.H. for a presentation by Branch Manager Holly Fortin, shown at right. (Courtesy photo)
GROVETON, NH — Groveton High School’s Personal Finance students recently traveled to the Passumpsic Bank in Groveton for a presentation by Branch Manager Holly Fortin, learning about the ups and downs of personal accounts, including checking and savings accounts, check reconciliation, online banking, debit cards vs. credit cards, and how to transfer funds from account to account. They also learned about how much money banks can earn by charging various fees such as overdraft fees.
Fortin, who is also branch manager at Passumpsic’s Lancaster location, spoke to the students about debit card fraud, how to report your card stolen, missing, or when to report an instance of possible stolen identity if there are charges on your account that you didn’t make. The students’ teacher, Wanda Dami, has discussed with her class about those types of scenarios, however Fortin brought it to a “real life” lesson by telling the students what happens on the banking side of that, as opposed to the customer side. She also told the students about her own personal experience with her debit card which happened just recently. Unfortunately, no one is exempt from someone trying to steal information, however if Passumpsic Bank sees that there is a charge trying to go through an individual’s card and it is suspicious, they have policies in place that will help protect their customers and their accounts.
During this field trip, students also received a tour of the banking and office areas. Fortin explained how she came to work in banking and at different banking institutions. She explained several options of how one can obtain employment in a bank. Most of the students were under the impression that an individuals had to have a business degree before working at a bank, however Fortin explained that not only are there “teller” jobs, but there are also jobs in marketing/advertising, IT, finance, fraud, management and accounting. She said there are different ways and opportunities to climb the career ladder. She even stated that they can hire high school students to help out during the summer months.
At the end of the tour, Fortin provided the students with goody bag backpacks.
The Personal Finance students appreciated the positive community connection they experienced in learning about the finance world at Passumpsic Bank through Fortin’s informative tour.
