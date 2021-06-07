NORTHUMBERLAND — With Prom and Graduation season in full-bloom, Northumberland Police & Field Training Officer Brian “Boo” Matson stopped by Michelle Overhoff’s Health class at Groveton High School recently to discuss both the legal and harmful effects of under aged-drinking.
In collaboration with Student Assistance Program Counselor Nichol Jones, the goal was to raise awareness through community resources to send a strong message to the student body. During the 90-minute presentation, Ofc. Matson stated “Underage drinking does not just impact you (teen) but also impacts your family and friends who ultimately pay the higher price at the hands of an underage drunk driver.” The national statistics are startling, as Ofc. Matson shared on average 29 people a day die in the US as a result of an alcohol-related incident.
To make Ofc. Matson’s presentation more interactive, GHS students, Shyanne Hayes and Jacob Jewell wore “Fatal Vision Goggles” to imitate the effects on a 16-year-old after drinking a few beers. Both students then attempted to complete a simulated field sobriety test administered by Ofc. Matson.
Students learned three of the visual indicators that law enforcement look for when suspecting someone is under the influence. First, officers will look for the involuntary jerking of the eyes when looking sideways also known as Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus.
Ofc. Matson then asked each student to walk a straight line taking several heal-to-toe steps while keeping hands steady at their side and counting out-loud to nine. The goggles impair the students’ vision making them feel like they were actually drunk. Both students lost balance, almost falling several times as each struggled to take steps in a straight line.
The third task Ofc. Matson challenged students to do was to lift their leg up for several seconds while maintaining balance and control. Both Hayes and Jewell struggled to complete this basic exercise with ease.
The Health class witnessed the end result of what would happen if the simulation was real, with Ofc. Matson then asking students to turn around to be handcuffed and arrested for either drunk driver or being a minor in possession of alcohol. Not to mention the expense of increased insurance costs and fines from the hundreds to thousands of dollars.
Ofc. Matson went on to say, “students who get caught for under age drinking also run the risk of losing academic scholarships and financial aid assistance towards higher education.”
