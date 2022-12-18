Groveton Middle School students, along with their teacher, attended the 2022 Youth Voice Summit in Manchester, N.H. on Dec. 17th: from left, Zahara Ausiejus, Brooke Gagnon, Mallory Langkau and Araya Levett (Courtesy photo)
GROVETON, NH — Three Groveton Middle School students attended the 2022 Youth Voice Summit at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. on Dec. 17. The event was facilitated by Mikva Challenge and NH Civics. Brooke Gagnon, Araya Levett and Zahara Ausiejus joined about 70 other students from around the state for this experience.
The goal of the Youth Voice Summit was to bring together students of different backgrounds and experiences from around the state to discuss important issues and propose potential solutions.
At the event, students were divided into eight groups to collaborate and discuss various issues. The groups included: Education, Mental Health, Criminal Justice, Bullying, Healthcare, Animal Rights, Economy and Environment.
Brooke Gagnon, who was part of the Criminal Justice group, said, “Being able to meet students from different parts of the state was a really cool opportunity! My group did an amazing job working together.”
They spent the day learning about their issue, collaborating with a group to create a presentation, and then sharing their presentations with a panel of civic partners and an audience of teachers and students. Students were given full freedom to focus on any aspect of their issue they chose and present in any format.
Zahara Ausiejus worked in the group focusing on Bullying. She said, “This was a fun experience because we could all openly talk about issues that we think are important. I loved hearing what other students think and learning from their perspectives too.”
Araya Levett’s group topic was Mental Health. She said, “I learned so much about different topics, like Animal Rights. It was inspiring to see that I can make a difference.”
Social Studies Teacher Mallory Langkau said of the event, “It was refreshing to see civics in action. This was a perfect example of youth voice and participation. It was clear to me that the day was incredibly impactful for all of the students involved.”
