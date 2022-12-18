GROVETON, NH — Three Groveton Middle School students attended the 2022 Youth Voice Summit at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. on Dec. 17. The event was facilitated by Mikva Challenge and NH Civics. Brooke Gagnon, Araya Levett and Zahara Ausiejus joined about 70 other students from around the state for this experience.

The goal of the Youth Voice Summit was to bring together students of different backgrounds and experiences from around the state to discuss important issues and propose potential solutions.

