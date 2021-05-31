Each year Wildlife Forever hosts a Fish Art Contest sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. Several middle school students from Groveton entered this year under the guidance of Patti Dugan-Henriksen. The students were required to submit artwork and an essay/short story on fish or fishing.
Groveton Middle School had two state winners: Wyatt Reynolds took first place in the state for his art work of the Brook Trout, in the Grades 7-9 category. Gage Collins placed second in state, for his artwork of the Brook Trout, also in the Grades 7-9 category. Gage also garnered first-place honors in the Writing competition.
The Fish Art Contest was inspired in 1997 by a fifth grader’s homework assignment and has grown into an international competition introducing young people to the wonders of fish, the joy of fishing and the importance of aquatic conservation. The Fish Art Contest uses art, science and creative writing to foster connections to the outdoors and inspire the next generation of stewards. The contest is open to all youth in grades K-12 (Ages 5-18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.