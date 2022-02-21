GROVETON, NH — Groveton students recently participated in a mash-up of action civics and public speaking to make their voices heard; it’s called Project Soapbox.
The sixth-grade students have been working on Project Soapbox in Social Studies class since the fall. This project was created by Mikva Challenge, a non-partisan organization that believes the first step to being an active and engaged citizen is to stand up and speak out on an issue that you care about.
The Groveton sixth graders were asked, “What is the biggest issue facing your community?” Their community could be their school, state, country, planet, or some other community students belong to.
For example, one student spoke about being a part of the hunting community. Once they chose their issue, students had to research, prepare and deliver a speech about a stance that they are passionate about.
Blake Collins spoke about Ocean Pollution, sharing, “I wanted everyone to know what is happening around the world.”
Trent MacNevins added, “Project Soapbox was fun! It was cool to talk about a problem we have in our world.”
On Feb. 10, Groveton held their first in-person Project Soapbox Showcase event where all students had the opportunity to deliver their speeches to an audience of parents/guardians, family members, middle school peers, teachers, and civic partners.
The civic partners were a panel of community members who provided feedback to each student after their speech. The panel this year included: Dr. Ronna Cadarette, superintendent of SAU 58; Josh Smith, principal of Groveton Elementary School; Min Marshall Kennett, Northumberland town clerk; and Lloyd Murray, local business owner. The audience also included guests Amanda Maguire, Mikva Challenge site partner for NH;, and Martha Madsen, director of NH Civics.
There was an encouraging sense of enthusiasm and support in the crowd for this event! Students spoke about topics such as: Mental Health Awareness, Preventing Extinction, Sustaining New Hampshire’s Deer Population, Special Olympics, Substance Misuse and Bullying. All the students inspired the adults in the room, as well as their peers, to rethink a variety of issues by including a “call to action” in their speech. The call to action provided the audience with a way that they can help the issue being presented.
Sixth-grader Makalyn Kenison said, “Project Soapbox was a good experience. I was scared at first when I gave my speech, but as soon as I started talking, I just felt very passionate about my topic. This definitely helped me gain confidence in myself.” Another student, Colby Shannon, agreed and added, “Project Soapbox helped me with public speaking. It brought me joy to see everyone’s face after I read my speech.”
Social Studies teacher, Mallory Langkau, considered feedback from the civic partners and her colleagues to select three students to submit for the New Hampshire Statewide Soapbox Showcase. This event will take place in May.
The students chosen for the statewide event are: Ryan Clauss, Shaileigh Mason and Colby Shannon. Their topics included Animal Abuse, Accepting LGBTQ+ Youth, and Pesticides Affecting Pollinators.
The student speeches from around New Hampshire chosen to be featured in the statewide event will then be submitted for consideration for the National Soapbox Showcase later in the spring.
Of the project experience, Shaileigh Mason said, “It was scary to think about talking in front of a crowd! Once I started speaking, all of the stress went away though. It was emotional to talk about my topic but felt really good to share!”
