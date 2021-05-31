Groveton Student’s Speech On Body Shaming Among Top 12 In Project Soapbox National Mainstage

GROVETON, NH — Earlier this year, Mallory Langkau’s sixth-grade social studies classes at Groveton Middle School completed Project Soapbox, a public speaking competition facilitated by an organization called Mikva Challenge, which aims to provide civics lessons to secondary teachers.
Groveton’s sixth graders were asked, “What is the biggest issue facing your community?” They then had to research, prepare and deliver a speech about a topic that they are passionate about.
Of the several GMS sixth graders who submitted their speeches to the New Hampshire statewide Soapbox event, two Groveton students were ranked in the top 12 speeches across the state. These speeches, from Brooke Gagnon and Delainey Parks, were featured in a statewide virtual showcase event in April. They were then submitted to the national level to be evaluated by judges, along with hundreds of other impressive speeches from around the country.
Delainey Parks was selected as one of the top 12 in the entire nation for her speech about body shaming. Students, parents, teachers and administrators from across the nation celebrated the top 12 speeches virtually on May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.