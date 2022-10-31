Canaan Schools’ Social studies teacher, Dr. Daniel Bishop took students on a field trip to Fort Ticonderoga Museum, in Ticonderoga, N.Y., and the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, in Vergennes, Vt., on Oct. 26. The trip gave the students the opportunity to visit historic places and interact with material culture they have been learning about in their US History class. Students got to speak with some of the museum directors about what it is like to manage a large historic site and repository, as well as what kind of work happens on an active archaeological project. Shown above, participating in the field trip are, from left, John Oppermann, Austin Day, Andrew Sawicki, Dr. Bishop, Jayden Riendeau, Dorian Mazur, Isabella Ricker, Amelia Damato and Liah Thibault. At right, student are shown with one of the exhibits at the fort. (Courtesy photos)
