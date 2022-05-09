Hands-on Nature Show

The 4-Winds Nature Institute is a “non-profit organization advancing the understanding, appreciation and protection of the environment through community-based natural science education and research.” United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently hosted 4-Winds, offering their elementary school students a puppet show that focused on nature. The program is led by Ken Pine. (Courtesy photo)
