Hardwick Churches Donate School Supplies
Catholic Financial Life Chapter N443, of the greater Hardwick area, collected school supplies for the Bishop John A. Marshall Catholic School in Morrisville during the month of August. Collection boxes were placed in local churches, which included St. Michael’s in Greensboro Bend, St. Norbert in Hardwick, Our Lady of Fatima in Craftsbury, and Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. Chapter members and non-members participated by donating supplies. Shown above, delivering the items to the school on Sept. 12th are: from left, Chapter member, Lorinda Smith; Head of School Carrie Wilson; Vice Principal Jennifer Nordenson; Development coordinator, Michelle Tomlinson; and Chapter president, Jeannine Young. (Courtesy photo)

