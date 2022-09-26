Hardwick Churches Donate School Supplies

Catholic Financial Life Chapter N443, of the greater Hardwick area, collected school supplies for the Bishop John A. Marshall Catholic School in Morrisville during the month of August. Collection boxes were placed in local churches, which included St. Michael’s in Greensboro Bend, St. Norbert in Hardwick, Our Lady of Fatima in Craftsbury, and Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville. Chapter members and non-members participated by donating supplies. Shown above, delivering the items to the school on Sept. 12th are: from left, Chapter member, Lorinda Smith; Head of School Carrie Wilson; Vice Principal Jennifer Nordenson; Development coordinator, Michelle Tomlinson; and Chapter president, Jeannine Young. (Courtesy photo)
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- Pearl, Despathy Compete For Caledonia-Washington District Seat
- How We Rank: Tax Refunds in Vermont
- Weekly Poll: Readership Splits On Public Prayer
- School Board Supports Subcommittee To Review Humanities Program
- Burke Fall Festival Returns After Two-year COVID Pause
- Casella Sues NHDES Commissioner Amid Expansion Dispute
- Schilling Beer Co., Littleton Main Street Inc. Host Oktoberfest
- Local 4Hers Ace Quiz Bowl Competition
- Repeat Forger From East Ryegate Charged Again In Grafton Superior Court
- History & Heritage Center Details New Construction At Festival
Local Sports
- The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 19-25
- Hornets Induct Four Into Athletic Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Lyman Falls Dam Removed
- Vermont H.S. Football: Week 4 Scores/QPR Standings And Week 5 Schedule
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Trade’s Late Tally Sends St. J Past Seahorses; Falcons Draw With Panthers
- Saturday Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 24) and Weekend Schedule
- H.S. Football Roundup: Lyndon Pounds Spaulding; North Country Routs Milton, Goes To 4-0
- UPDATED (Story + Photo Gallery): Redhawks Hang 50, Blitz Hilltoppers At Fairbanks
- Vermont H.S. Football: Week 4 Scores
- Friday H.S. Roundup: Raymond’s Winner Sends Vikings To OT Win
Local Features
- SJA Students Walk To Defeat Alzheimer’s
- Area Schools Celebrate Fall in East Burke
- Hardwick Churches Donate School Supplies
- New Digs For Design
- Daniel Cliche Accepts Position Ss Student Development Coordinator With NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Program
- National 4-H Week To Be Celebrated Oct. 2–8
- SJA Welding Class Campus Project
- Chamber Made: Making My List And Checking It Twice
- Business WatcH: Local Man Creates Own Protein Powder Line
- New Christmas Tree Farmer Hired At The Rocks Estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.