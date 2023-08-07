Hayley Mooney Earns Recognition With The National Society Of High School Scholars

ATLANTA, GA — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced that Hayley Mooney, of Littleton, N.H., has been selected to become a member of the organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Hayley is a rising junior at The White Mountain School in Bethlehem, N.H. She is a three-season athlete, participates in dance, soccer, climbing and LAX. She is always looking for leadership opportunities in and around her community, whether that be on the field, in the classroom, or during week-long, hands on field courses. She has been recognized for her initiative and engagement in and outside of school.
In October 2023 Hayley has been invited to Atlanta, Ga. to attend Scholar’s Days, a two-day educational conference to be honored and recognized for her outstanding academic achievements. She is actively pursuing local sponsorships to assist in the travel expenses associated with attending the conference.
The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis: “On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Hayley has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence. Hayley is now a member of a unique community of scholars a community that represents our very best www.nshss.org.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like Hayley build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way from high school to college to career -NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
