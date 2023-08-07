Hayley Mooney Earns Recognition With The National Society Of High School Scholars
ATLANTA, GA — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced that Hayley Mooney, of Littleton, N.H., has been selected to become a member of the organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

Hayley is a rising junior at The White Mountain School in Bethlehem, N.H. She is a three-season athlete, participates in dance, soccer, climbing and LAX. She is always looking for leadership opportunities in and around her community, whether that be on the field, in the classroom, or during week-long, hands on field courses. She has been recognized for her initiative and engagement in and outside of school.

