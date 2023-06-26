HARDWICK – For two weeks in June, during June Term (or J-Term), Hazen Union School students immersed themselves in learning in some unexpected ways. It was a chance for students to explore a new subject, or dive deeper into a subject that piqued their interest.

Seminars like Talking with Horses, Brook & Lake Fishing, First Aid/CPR, Pastry Making, Mountain Bike Mash-Up and Green Thumb Gardening, sparked students’ curiosity and opened up new ways of thinking. Designed intentionally to bring students together across areas of interest rather than by grade level or curriculum track, J-Term was the catalyst for forging new connections between teachers and students.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.