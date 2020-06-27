NEWPORT — Fifteen new healthcare scholarships were recently awarded to graduating high school seniors, totaling $15,000. In addition, North Country Hospital renews the $1,000 scholarships for consecutive years providing students stay in healthcare education and maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average.
Each year the scholarship review committee makes selections based on student essays, transcripts, extra-curricular activities, as well as financial need. Applicant/families must also live in the hospital’s service area in order to initially apply.
The Healthcare Career Scholarship is made possible by the annual North Country Hospital Scholarship Golf Classic, with proceeds each year going directly to students studying in a healthcare field. The 32nd annual scramble is set for Sunday, Aug. 30 at Orleans Country Club. This year a public on-line auction will also be featured.
The review committee selected 10 recipients to receive awards from this fund. They went to United Christian Academy graduate Morgan Gregory Sample; North Country Union High School (NCUHS) graduates Allyson Harris, Taylor Labbee, Grace Miller, Sydney Vanier and Christina Young; Lake Region Union High School (LRUHS) graduates Abigail Blanchard, Madison Dagesse, Emilee Guyette and Cierra Richardson.
Caryl B. Custer Scholarship for Nursing Students awards went to NCUHS graduates Grace Giroux and Sophie Haugwitz. The fund was created by summer resident Dr. Keith Custer in memory of and on behalf of his wife Caryl, who was a nurse manager in Florida for many years. She individually supported many nursing students during her career there.
This year The Legends Scholarship was awarded to twins Corrine Royer (NCUHS) and Cole Royer (LRUHS). This fund was created in 2010 and has since named six “Legends” of North Country Hospital: Larry Labor; Merrilyn Barry; Robert Trembley, MD; Thomas A.E. Moseley, MD; A. David Alsobrook, MD; and Cecile Gelineau, RN.
In 2015 the Sidney A. Toll Scholarship Fund was created, honoring long time previous CEO and founder of North Country Hospital’s scholarship golf tournament. This year’s recipient is Julia Paul, a NCUHS graduate.
Contributions to North Country Hospital for any of the scholarship funds help sustain these awards for years to come. Students can receive awards for 2-year, 4-year, as well as graduate programs. Call the Communications/Foundation office (802) 334-4186 for more information.
