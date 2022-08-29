Hilltoppers Inspired Leadership Learning Summit
Over 100 St. Johnsbury Academy students participated earlier this month in the Hilltoppers Inspired Leadership Learning Summit (HILLS) to prepare for the coming year. The students have already proven themselves as leaders in both curricular and extracurricular aspects of the school and are now focusing on “Hilltop events” to lead and make a difference on campus. The group will continue to convene during the school year with the goal of increasing student agency in the what and how of campus leadership. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

