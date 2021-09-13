Homecoming Weekend

This past weekend was Homecoming Weekend at Groveton High School. Several events took place, including a parade complete with floats, and the crowning of the royal court on Friday night. Saturday featured a soccer competition between Groveton and Colebrook. Members of the court include: from left, Atlas Leclair, King, Grade 12; Alexis Pinette, Queen, Grade 12; Mylee Kenison, Princess, Grade 7; and Brady Hickey, Prince, Grade 7. (Courtesy photo)

