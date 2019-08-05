Honey Bee Project At Burke Town School

Honey bees, well spread across the world, pollinate and enrich crops and plants globally. Except that the bee population is decreasing significantly. In fact, one-third of the nations honey bees died worldwide last year. Bees pollinate almost 90 percent of the crops we grow every year. Meaning, that without bees left to help produce our foods we would have a fraction of the crops we have available now.
Similarly, this adds to how important bees are to us, but even Albert Einstein once said that “If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe then man would only have four years of life left. No more bees, no more pollination, no more plants, no more animals, no more man.”
Unquestionably if one of the most respected and gifted scientists have spoken about how important bees are to mankind, then you would think that we would be doing something to resolve all of the issues that are causing the population to decrease. Unfortunately that isn’t the case. Although, there have been steps made to help with this issue, however, there hasn’t been enough done.
Without a doubt, part of the problem is that most people are not completely aware that there really is a problem to solve. A survey done at Burke Town School found that over 50 percent of the students said that they either were unaware of any issues involving bees or that their knowledge of the issue was very limited.
Not only does this go to show just how little our future generations know about these important creatures, but it also supports the idea that we have a lot to teach them so that they can fully understand why we need to work to save them.
Bethany Goodwin, Joy Ruggles, Wisteria Franklin and Kayla Bailey spent the majority of their eighth-grade year at Burke Town School advocating for this issue. Throughout the year this group has been approved for three different grants to support the cause: Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, BeeCause, and Whole Kids grants. With these grants, the students have not only done hours of research, but they have also gotten a beehive and bees so that they can raise bees on the school campus.
As well as this, they have also started planning lessons to inform and teach the other students of Burke about bees and to understand why they are so important to our community and our world globally.
Along with the beehive, the students have also taken on the role of caring for the community garden at the town clerk’s office. The goal of this garden is to not only plant some bee-friendly flowers and plants, but to grow crops that can be used for the senior meals.
You might find yourself wondering what you could do to help the bees; a few things you should try to do is to buy locally, support your local beekeepers and gardeners. Using all organic supplies when you can is not only welcoming bees to your yard and garden but is also just better for the environment in general.
Submitted by Burke Town School eighth-grader Bethany Goodwin.
