How To Put The Power Of STEM In Your Student’s Hands

(StatePoint) Want to encourage your child to embrace science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education both inside and outside of the classroom?
Studies show that kids who are exposed to STEM concepts from a young age are more likely to show interest in pursuing STEM careers. With over 50 percent of the fastest-growing jobs related to STEM, it’s no wonder that competency in these areas is a strong indicator of future career success. But STEM education doesn’t just help students go directly into STEM careers. Its focus on creative problem-solving, critical thinking, innovation and teamwork helps students develop the skills needed to succeed in any field.
Here are some of the simplest ways to get kids excited about everyday scientific concepts, creativity and STEM:
• Encourage kids to actively participate in STEM-related activities at school and at home. Not sure where to turn? Students and families can check out the range of free content and downloadable lesson plans available at FriXionSTEM.com. Pilot Pen recently partnered with the curriculum experts at STEM.org to develop this curriculum for students in grades K-12 in an effort to make STEM education easy and accessible.
• Expose budding scientists to high-quality learning tools, such as Pilot’s line of FriXion erasable pens, markers and highlighters. The first and only “STEM Pen,” FriXion is the only writing instrument to be Authenticated by the experts at STEM.org. The unique, thermo-sensitive, erasable ink inside every FriXion pen makes it ideal for everything from taking lab notes and reviewing reference materials to demonstrating scientific principles and covalent bonding. These writing tools allow students of any age to draw, erase, highlight and revise easily and cleanly, so they can take on STEM tasks fearlessly.
• Keep content engaging for your child’s age group. Whether accessing lessons online or doing a science kit together, be sure you’ve selected resources and programming at the right level for your child.
• Seek out cool and exciting STEM opportunities. For example, Pilot’s Science FriXion STEM Student Grant rewards exceptional middle and high school scholars who are going above and beyond both inside and outside of their classroom to help enhance the lives of others through their passion for STEM. The grant will award students and their schools a total of $50,000, so that students can enhance their studies and schools can continue to provide high-quality STEM education. To learn more and submit a handwritten nomination, visit FriXionSTEM.com.
With the right tools and resources, you can bring kids into the world of STEM, and offer them the building blocks for innovation.
