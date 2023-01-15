Hunter Verge, of St. Johnsbury, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Pennsylvania Western University in California, Pa. Students named to the dean’s list must earn a minimum semester grade point average of 3.40, and have a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades. Hunter studied at PennWest’s Clarion Campus this semester.

