Ian Clough, of St. Johnsbury, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in International Economics-Multi-Languages, as a member of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2021 who earned their degree following the University’s Commencement ceremonies, held April 18, 2021 in Canton, N.Y. To ensure the health and safety of attendees and in accordance with state guidance on large gatherings, graduates were assigned one of four ceremonies held throughout the day where they received their diploma covers as they walked across the stage while their names were read aloud. Family members and guests were not able to attend in person but were able to watch the event live online. All speeches and performances were pre-recorded. Clough attended St. Johnsbury Academy.

