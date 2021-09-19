In Appreciation
Roy Starling, Head of School at The Riverside School, at left, presents a certificate of “diploma” in appreciation of Rebecca Hill-Larsen’s six years of service as board president from 2015-2021. A mock graduation reception of gratitude was held by Riverside faculty to recognize her additional years as an active parent volunteer. She was awarded a personalized cutting board from the Board of Trustees. Rebecca is the parent of two Riverside alumni and lives in Kirby. (Courtesy photo)

