LANCASTER, NH — An informational session for current volunteers and potential volunteers for the 4-H Robotics Program will be held Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the North Country Resource Center, 629 Main St., Lancaster, N.H. Attendees will to learn how they can help bring the Robotics program to Coös County; explore various funding sources; and have some fun with hands-on learning. 4-H volunteers, parents, teachers or any other adult wanting more information on building up the Robotics Program should attend.
Coös County 4-H (https://extension.unh.edu/new-hampshire-4-h/counties/coos-county-4-h) is hosting this information session with FIRST New Hampshire (FIRST NH) (https://www.firstinspires.org/), the local non-profit that delivers FIRST robotics programs throughout New Hampshire. FIRST NH has teamed up with White Mountain Science, Inc. (WMSI) to introduce FIRST LEGO League (FLL) to students in the North Country. Fueled by a grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission (NBRC) and the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund, FIRST NH is looking to help 4-H clubs from northern New Hampshire launch robotics programs within their clubs or start new clubs.
More information can be found on the website: Information Session for Potential Volunteers — Robotics Program|Extension (unh.edu) or by going to the Facebook Page: Coös County 4-H|Lancaster NH|Facebook
