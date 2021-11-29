Interact Clubs Organizing Packages For Troops Overseas

NEWPORT/DERBY — Two local Interact clubs, extensions of Rotary International that brings young people together to engage in community service, are working together to send care packages to our troops overseas — North Country Union High School Interact and North Country Junior High School. Interact have been working together for the last couple of weeks to organize this worthwhile project.
The goal is to send 360 packages. So far, the group has managed to put together almost 300. Several area businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals have made monetary donations and donations of items to be used for the care packages.
On Nov. 22, Community National Bank employees, Tracy Roberts, Holly Pepin and Kayla Wright volunteered with the ambitious group to help build and tape boxes. The bank has also made a contribution of $1,000 to help pay for the cost of shipping which will be just under $6,000.
The group needs more help to reach their goal. Items needed include things like new socks, nonperishable snacks (without chocolate as melting is a problem), toiletries, dried fruit, nuts, 5-hour energy drinks, new magazines and single drink flavoring like Gatorade. Items may be brought to the offices at North Country Junior High or North Country High School and need to be marked “Interact Packages for Troops.”
Monetary donations are also being collected so that the students and advisors can shop for more items and pay postage. Anyone willing to help can mail checks made payable to North Country Junior High School addressed to Teresa Piette, Interact, NCJHS, 57 Jr. High Dr, Derby, VT 05829. Payments can also be made through Venmo using @Renee-Berthiaume-1. Venmo users should include Interact in the memo.
