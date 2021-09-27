The Assumption University Department of Athletics has announced that Jacob Cady, of St. Johnsbury, has earned a spot on the 2021 Greyhounds Football team. Cady, Class of 2023, is competing during the fall season at the University, located in Worcester, Mass.
