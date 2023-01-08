Jacob Cady, of St Johnsbury, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Assumption University in Worcester, Mass. Students named to the dean’s list must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Jacob is a member of the Class of 2023.
Jacob Cady Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s at Assumption University
