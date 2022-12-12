JAG Leadership In Washington, DC
Woodsville High School Senior Mary Delafontaine had the opportunity to represent WHS and NH JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) at the JAG National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C. Dec. 1-3. She spent four days interacting and working with other student leaders from around the country. They engaged in leadership workshops, met with New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas, and had the opportunity to enjoy the sights of the city. Mary, in front, is shown with, in back from left: Hayden, a student from Berlin High School; Aiden, a student from Memorial High School, and Congressman Pappas. (Submitted courtesy of Jill Nichols, WHS JAG Youth Specialist)

