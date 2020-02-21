Brighton Elementary School in Island Pond recently recognized the following students as January Students of the Month at a recent School Community Assembly. Each student was nominated by a teacher for being a respectful, responsible, diligent and/or hardworking Bearcat. January students include: front row from left, Abraham Marsh (Kindergarten), Destiny Humphrey (Grade 2), Emma Machinist (Grade 2), Elia Kelley (Grade 2) and Coy Allen (Grade 1); back row, Skyi Kelley (Grade 4), Eva Goulet (Grade 3), Niomie Nadeau (Grade 6), Mallory Nadeau (Grade 4), Riley Clark (Grade 5), Brayden Ashman (Grade 3) and Santino DiMartino (Grade 8). Jackson Sink (Kindergarten) and Kylie Riddle (Grade 7) were also given this recognition.
