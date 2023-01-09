January Term Begins At Lyndon Institute
Buy Now

Lyndon Institute teacher, Ryan Brill demonstrates welding techniques to a student in his 2022 January Term class Metal Meets the Art. LI’s annual January Term is now underway and will end with a public exhibition on the LI campus on Jan. 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Javin Leonard, Lyndon Institute)

LYNDON CENTER — Recognizing that student interest and motivation are vital to educational success, Lyndon Institute (LI) provides a January Term to spark and rekindle student curiosity.

Between the first and second semesters, for three weeks after the holiday vacation, students at LI participate in an “interim” term to immerse themselves in an intensive study of subjects of their choosing or an internship.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.