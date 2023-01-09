January Term Begins At Lyndon Institute

LYNDON CENTER — Recognizing that student interest and motivation are vital to educational success, Lyndon Institute (LI) provides a January Term to spark and rekindle student curiosity.
Between the first and second semesters, for three weeks after the holiday vacation, students at LI participate in an “interim” term to immerse themselves in an intensive study of subjects of their choosing or an internship.
The objective of January Term is to allow every student to create an artifact, or final product, which reflects the acquisition of skill and knowledge in the field of study. These artifacts are measured against predefined course requirements and objectives. For example, they could include performances, videos, formal presentations, the creation of web page resources, certification in a field, a business plan, a journal, a publication, or a product of some type.
Advanced Placement (AP) and other classes requiring specific hours, i.e., Driver’s Ed and LNA, are accommodated within the January Term block schedule and count toward credit.
Students are also given the option for approved internships, alternative class structures, independent studies, or certification courses of their choosing in consultation with an advisor. Students must have the same contact hours they would receive in class to be given equivalent credit for alternative options.
January Term engages students in learning essential knowledge and life-enhancing skills through an extended, student-directed inquiry process. Students may submit ideas for courses and are expected to be challenged by rigorous study of concepts and principles of a discipline. Inquiry is motivated by answering questions, solving problems, and creating artifacts that reflect the type of learning and work people do in the everyday world outside the classroom.
While January Term lasts only three weeks, LI is optimistic that these explorations are the beginning of further independent, student-led inquiry initiatives. It allows students and teachers to explore their interests and challenge their understandings in different structures and settings. It also presents a chance for students to learn from a more comprehensive array of teachers and experiences as members of the greater Northeast Kingdom community are invited onto campus to visit with LI’s students.
LI believes it is vital to offer students real-world learning opportunities so they can test their understanding and strive to form complex appreciations of others.
A public exhibition night will be held on Jan. 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on LI’s campus. For more information about Lyndon Institute, visit www.lyndoninstitute.org.
