Jaylin Pereira Named Top CTE Student At River Bend Career & Technical Center
Jill Nichols, at left, senior class advisor at Woodsville High School, is shown with Jaylin Pereira, recently named the top CTE student at River Bend Career & Technical Center. (Courtesy photo)

WOODSVILLE, NH — Woodsville High School recently announced that Jaylin Pereira has been recognized as the top Career and Technical Education (CTE) student for 2023 at River Bend Career & Technical Center, located in Bradford, Vt.

This prestigious honor is awarded to students with exceptional dedication, skill and achievement in their chosen technical field. Jaylin has consistently exhibited these qualities, making her a standout student at the River Bend Career & Technical Center.

