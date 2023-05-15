Jaylin Pereira Named Top CTE Student At River Bend Career & Technical Center

WOODSVILLE, NH — Woodsville High School recently announced that Jaylin Pereira has been recognized as the top Career and Technical Education (CTE) student for 2023 at River Bend Career & Technical Center, located in Bradford, Vt.
This prestigious honor is awarded to students with exceptional dedication, skill and achievement in their chosen technical field. Jaylin has consistently exhibited these qualities, making her a standout student at the River Bend Career & Technical Center.
“Jaylin’s passion and commitment to her technical education have been impressive,” said Hayden Coon, principal of WHS. “Her achievements reflect her hard work, talent, and the spirit of excellence that we value in our students at Woodsville High School and River Bend Career & Technical Center. We are incredibly proud to recognize her as our Top CTE student.”
