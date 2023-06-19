Jeff Frank Named SAU 58’s Champion For Children

GROVETON, NH — A few years ago, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna HasBrouck introduced the Champion of Children’s Award to SAU 58 (School Administrative Unit 58). Every year the Administrative team nominates one staff member for the NHSAA (New Hampshire School Administrators Association) recognition, and one to two staff members for the SAU 58 award. This year one of the recipients of the SAU 58 Champion for Children is a Groveton High School staff member — Jeff Frank.
The following criteria was established for the SAU 58 recognition: to qualify the nominees should be SAU 58 employees who go above and beyond in public service to benefit the students, staff, school and community. The candidate should keep children at the core of their focus in all that they do. Their actions should be guided by their passion to make a difference in our school community in unique and meaningful ways that demonstrate how they provide special services and actions beyond their job expectations.
For the term “Champion,” the following synonyms come up: advocate, back, support, uphold, protect and stand up for. Champion suggests publicly defending one who is unable to advocate for their own cause or needs.
Rita Pierson’s famous quote enthusiastically declares that, “Every child deserves a champion; an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best they can possibly be.”
Describing those who are chosen for the award, HasBrouck said, “Our Champion for Children does just this day in and day out. Their role is one of the most challenging and sometimes the most under-recognized roles in education yet one that is most vital. Their role requires patience, lots of patience. It requires one to be calm, consistent, and of course it requires a sense of humor.”
Referring to Jeff Frank, HasBrouck said, “Our Champion for Children embodies all of these qualities and characteristics on a daily basis. There is nothing that rattles this individual, and I can assure you there have been moments that would rattle the most experienced educator. When they walk through the door each morning they have a smile and of course a quirky joke to share. Their interactions with students are always fair and kind. You always know what to expect from this staff member; they are consistent and reliable.
“They Champion for Children all day and every day, and although I may not agree with their choice of football teams, I do agree that Mr. Jeff Frank is a true champion for children. The GHS community is blessed and thankful for all he has done and been for our children and community over the past 13 years.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.