Jeff Frank Named SAU 58’s Champion For Children
SAU 58 Champion for Children recipient, Jeff Frank, is shown with his family members, from left, Sierra Frank, Amy Frank, Jeff and Sophia Frank. (Courtesy photo)

GROVETON, NH — A few years ago, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna HasBrouck introduced the Champion of Children’s Award to SAU 58 (School Administrative Unit 58). Every year the Administrative team nominates one staff member for the NHSAA (New Hampshire School Administrators Association) recognition, and one to two staff members for the SAU 58 award. This year one of the recipients of the SAU 58 Champion for Children is a Groveton High School staff member — Jeff Frank.

The following criteria was established for the SAU 58 recognition: to qualify the nominees should be SAU 58 employees who go above and beyond in public service to benefit the students, staff, school and community. The candidate should keep children at the core of their focus in all that they do. Their actions should be guided by their passion to make a difference in our school community in unique and meaningful ways that demonstrate how they provide special services and actions beyond their job expectations.

