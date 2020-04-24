Jordyn Roberts Accepted Into NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Jordyn Roberts, a student at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans, was recently accepted in the Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. She is currently a freshman interested in studying Forensic Science in college.
Jordyn plays on her school’s basketball and ultimate Frisbee teams and hopes to continue throughout the summer. In her free time, Jordyn enjoys volunteering at the New Orleans Animal Shelter, and helping her family boil sap. She is very excited for the Upward Bound program and all of the opportunities that it will provide. She can’t wait to make new friends, go on different adventures, and become more prepared for college.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college-preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest-income, first-in-family, college-bound students with the academic background, college-preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in nine area high schools dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802)-626-3814.
