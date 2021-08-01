Joseph Vineyard, of Danville, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher. Joseph is the son of John Vineyard Jr. and Kathryn Vineyard, and is a 2020 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. He is majoring in Art and Visual Culture at Bates.

