Julia Before Named UVM Green and Gold Scholar

LYNDON CENTER — In the fall of 2020, University of Vermont (UVM) President Suresh Garimellathe announced the nomination of Lyndon Institute senior, Julia Before for the University of Vermont’s Green and Gold Scholarship, an honor awarded to Vermont’s very best students.
LI’s administration selected Before as the student with the highest grade-point average at the end of junior year based on her ninth- through 11th-grade record. As a Green and Gold Scholar at UVM, Before will receive a full-tuition scholarship based on the rate set for Vermont residents, which according to UVM’s website is currently valued at over $67,000 over four years.
Julia’s four years at Lyndon Institute have been marked by rigorous academic achievement and high-flying cheer stunts. Her character and commitment have landed her in both the National Honor Society and Athletic Honor Society. As an AP Scholar with Honors, Julia’s drive for academic excellence across a wide array of subjects — from AP Literature to AP Calculus — distinguishes her as a student eager for challenge and growth.
As the captain of the Cheer Squad, Julia has spent the past three years flipping and twisting through the air at football games, basketball games and pep assemblies. Julia has been the Top Gun Champion in jumps and tumbling for the past three years. A true captain and leader, Julia has helped the Cheer Squad become one of the best in the state. This cheerleading success stems from Julia’s high-level gymnastic experience, winning “States” on three different levels, including the highest — Level 10 — at age 13.
According to her gymnastics coach, Beverly McCarthy, “As the flyer of her cheer team and as a competitive Level 9-10 gymnast, Julia literally flies. A spectator may see the smiling performer at the top of a stunt or the flash of a smile for the judge at the end of a routine, but these smiles are hard-won and do not reveal the determination and drive one must possess to be able to fly.”
Julia is the daughter of Tina and Gene Before of West Burke.
