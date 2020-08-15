JUNIOR RANGER COMPLETES HIS MISSION

Jonah Higgins, age 9, of West Burke and a fourth grader at Burke Town Schools, recently completed his journey of all 50 National Parks in the contiguous United States, plus over 100 other National Monuments and Historic sites. He earned a junior ranger badge at each of them. He had six left to complete this summer and was able to travel to each one, being careful to follow all COVID restrictions. The journey for him and his family has been all about education, exploration and perseverance. Junior Rangers take a pledge at every location that they will teach others about what they learned, commit to seeing more parks, monuments and historic sites and that they will help preserve and protect these places. Jonah is shown above with his mother, Lisa.

