Karyssa Piers, of Orleans, received the James G. Dixon Jr. Internship Award, announced in June 2021 by the Christian Formation and Ministry Department as part of Honors Convocation at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. This award is presented to a student who has demonstrated significant past and current service and has committed to future involvement in a local church; the scholarship is awarded following the completion of a summer internship in a local church setting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.